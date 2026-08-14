49ers' Mike Evans: Not suited up Thursday

Evans (quadriceps) is not dressed in uniform for Thursday night's preseason opener against the Titans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans has been dealing with a minor quad strain for the past week and returned to practice Tuesday. Considering his veteran status and recent injury, it's not surprising to see Evans in street clothes for the exhibition with Tennessee. As long as he avoids setbacks, Evans should be ready to rock for the Niners' Week 1 regular-season opener against the Rams on Thursday, Sept. 10.