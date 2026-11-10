Evans (Achilles) isn't expected to be ready to play Sunday at Dallas, though the 49ers will continue to evaluate his status throughout the week, Brooke Evans of the team's official site reports.

Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Evans was unlikely to take part in the 49ers' first practice of the week Wednesday. The veteran wideout appears unlikely to be anything more than a limited participant Thursday or Friday either, so barring dramatic improvement in his recovery from right Achilles tendinitis, he'll miss a third straight game this weekend.