Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Monday's 23-17 win over the Commanders that Evans' early exit was due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he doesn't believe the wideout will require further testing or imaging, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. "I hope he recovers throughout the week, but you don't think it's a long-term thing, but right now it ended up costing him two quarters and hopefully he'll be able to play [Sunday in Atlanta]," Shanahan said.

Listed as questionable heading into Monday after failing to practice all week while nursing the Achilles issue in addition to fractured ribs, Evans suited up but lasted just two quarters before aggravating the Achilles injury. He still delivered for fantasy managers with three receptions for 94 yards on five targets, but the veteran wideout's latest setback on the health front could put him in danger of missing his first game of the season. Before deciding on Evans' status for Sunday's game, the 49ers will likely continue to rest him during practices throughout the week and see how he bounces back from the Achilles tendinitis. With a bye on tap in Week 8, the 49ers may be incentivized to hold Evans out against the Falcons to ensure he's in optimal health for the second half of the season.