Evans (ribs) didn't practice Thursday, but he was able to run on a side field during the open portion of the session, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While Evans officially downgraded from Wednesday's limited session as he tends to a lingering rib injury, he was upbeat as he talked with reporters at his locker afterward. Friday's practice report will give a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday at Seattle, but his DNP on Thursday should be taken with a grain of salt considering he doesn't need many, if any, on-field reps to be available on game days.