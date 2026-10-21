Evans (ribs/Achilles) officially didn't practice Wednesday, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Evans didn't mix into drills just two days removed from exiting Monday's game against the Commanders early due to an Achilles injury. Afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan termed the issue right Achilles soreness, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, which isn't believed to be a long-term concern. Shanahan also expressed hope that Evans will be able to play Sunday in Atlanta, but in the end the 49ers likely will exercise caution with the top wide receiver on the roster.