Evans (Achilles) officially was limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch both expressed hope that Evans would return to practice Thursday, and he indeed did enough to receive a limited listing. Evans is aiming for his first game action since a Week 6 win against the Commanders, when he aggravated a right Achilles injury. Friday's practice report will determine if Evans has a chance to play in Sunday's contest against the Vikings in Mexico City.