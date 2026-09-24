The hip injury Evans sustained in Sunday's win over the Dolphins "does not seem to be major," and the wideout has a "good chance" of practicing Thursday and/or Friday and playing this weekend against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans sat out Wednesday's practice, but his absence looks to have been more of a maintenance day. The 49ers could manage Evans' reps to some extent over their final two practices of the week, but assuming he's able to take the field in some capacity within the next day or two, the six-time Pro Bowler should be good to go for Sunday. Evans should be in line for a sizable target share after an already banged-up 49ers receiver corps lost another key member (Demarcus Robinson) to a high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 win over Miami.