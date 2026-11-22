Evans (Achilles) is reportedly ready to return to action Sunday night against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans, who hasn't played since Week 6, logged limited practices Thursday and Friday before heading into the weekend listed as questionable, but in an Instagram post, the wideout's agent relayed that Evans is set to return versus Minnesota on Sunday. This nugget is good news for those considering Evans in Week 11 fantasy lineups, but his status is nonetheless worth verifying ahead of the 49ers' 8:20 pm ET kickoff.