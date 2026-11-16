Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers are "hoping to" have Evans (Achilles) back at practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the 49ers' last three games while recovering from right Achilles tendinitis, Evans looks to have a chance at returning to action in Week 11. After staying behind in the Bay Area this past weekend for the 49ers' 46-40 win in Dallas, Evans is scheduled to meet back up with the 49ers this week in Colorado Springs, where the team will be holding practices at high altitude to get acclimated for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings in Mexico City. If Evans is able to practice in some capacity Wednesday through Friday and if his Achilles responds well, he'll likely be cleared for his first game action since Week 6.