Evans brought in five of eight targets for 76 yards in the 49ers' 24-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Despite playing through a rib injury, Evans tied for the team lead in receptions while also setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the 49ers on the afternoon. The veteran wideout's totals in the latter pair of categories were also new season highs, and having presumably made it through the game without setbacks, Evans has a bright fantasy outlook overall heading into a tough Week 5 road showdown against the Seahawks next Sunday.