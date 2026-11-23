Evans (Achilles) caught six of seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Vikings.

Evans picked up where he left off in his first action since Week 6, leading the team in catches, receiving yards and targets. He has 316 receiving yards in his last three healthy games and has scored four times in seven appearances for the 49ers, including a four-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of Sunday night's win. Evans will likely have his practice reps managed as usual ahead of a Week 12 home game against the Seahawks, but he looks poised to continue suiting up barring a setback.