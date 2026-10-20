Evans (Achilles) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After previously being deemed questionable to return, Evans has now been officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he didn't even come out of the locker room with the team for the start of the third quarter. Prior to departing with the right Achilles injury, Evans caught three of five targets for 94 yards. At the end of a 16-yard grab in the second quarter, Evans sat on the ground and grabbed at his right Achilles, the one he's been battling soreness in for the past week and caused him to miss practice leading up to Monday night. Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks will be tasked with leading this injury-depleted San Francisco wideout room.