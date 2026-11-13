Evans (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Dallas, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Evans thus will miss his third game in a row due to the right Achilles injury that he aggravated during a Week 6 win against the Commanders. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR radio Thursday that Evans is "real close" to returning to action and likely would play this weekend if it was a playoff matchup. Instead, the 49ers will continue to exercise caution with their No. 1 WR. With Evans again sidelined Sunday, Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Keenan Allen, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing represent the options at the position available to QB Brock Purdy.