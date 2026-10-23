Evans (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise after Evans was unable to practice all week following Monday night's early departure against the Commanders. The Niners have a Week 8 bye, and the team hopes Evans will be able to be ready to return following that off week. San Francisco should get Christian Kirk (calf) back from injured reserve this Sunday. He'd join Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks atop the depth chart.