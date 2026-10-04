Evans remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver but is slated to play with a protective covering over his fractured and strained ribs, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan had labeled Evans as a game-time decision for the Week 4 contest following Friday's practice, during which the veteran wideout was a limited participant after sitting out the first two sessions of the week entirely. Though he'll likely have to play through discomfort Sunday, Evans isn't expected to face any restrictions with his playing time unless the injury worsens as the contest unfolds.