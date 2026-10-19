Evans (ribs/Achilles), who is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Commanders, is viewed as a game-time decision, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Evans had already been playing through fractured and strained ribs since the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and he's now nursing an Achilles issue coming out of the team's Week 5 victory over the Seahawks. The two injuries kept him from practicing throughout the week, with the veteran wideout instead being limited to individual conditioning off to the side during those sessions. The 49ers saw enough from Evans to keep the door open for him to play Monday, but his status looks like it could come down to how he looks during a pregame workout. San Francisco will make a call on Evans' status one way or the other when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.