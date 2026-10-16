Evans (ribs/Achilles) was a non-participant at Friday's practice, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Evans was spotted working on the side at the start of Friday's session, but with no activity for a second day in a row, he now has just one more chance to mix into drills Saturday before the 49ers potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Monday's game against the Commanders. There's more cause for concern this week due to the 49ers adding 'Achilles' next to his name on the injury report, and head coach Kyle Shanahan has termed the new issue "soreness," according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.