Evans (Achilles) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The veteran wideout's absence Wednesday isn't surprising, with Brooke Evans of the 49ers' official site having previously reported that Evans is not expected to be ready this week, with the caveat that the team will continue to evaluate his status in the coming days. In other 49ers' WR news, Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, while the team added valuable depth at the trade deadline by inquiring Keenan Allen from the Colts.