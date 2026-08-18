Evans exited Tuesday's joint practice with the Chargers due to a left foot/ankle injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans made an early departure Tuesday to have his left foot wrapped and iced, but he later removed the tape job while watching the remainder of the session from the sideline, per Wagoner. Evans previously dealt with a quadriceps injury early on in training camp, so his transition from Tampa Bay to San Francisco hasn't exactly gone swimmingly. Coach Kyle Shanahan likely will touch on the nature of Evans' new health concern in due time.