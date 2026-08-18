Evans exited Tuesday's joint practice with the Chargers due to an injury to his left foot or ankle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans made an early departure Tuesday to have his left foot wrapped and iced, but he later removed the tape job while watching the remainder of the session from the sideline, per Wagoner. Evans previously dealt with a quadriceps injury early on in training camp, so his transition from Tampa Bay to San Francisco hasn't exactly gone swimmingly. However, he remains on track to begin the regular season at the top of a revamped wide receiver depth chart that also includes a repatriated Deebo Samuel, veteran slot option Christian Kirk (calf) and 2026 second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling.