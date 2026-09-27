Evans (rib) is dealing with a rib strain after exiting Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans was knocked from the 49ers' Week 3 matchup after taking a hit to the midsection from Arizona safety Budda Baker in the second quarter and eventually was ruled out. He'll undergo a full evaluation Monday, after which a prognosis likely will become clearer. Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and KhaDarel Hodge are the team's available wide receivers with Evans unable to return.