Evans (ribs) was in uniform and running on the side during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans came out of this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a strained rib, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday or Thursday. It's unclear if he'll mix into drills Friday, but considering he has his helmet, a limited session, at least, seems possible. The 49ers' final Week 4 injury report will reveal Evans' odds to suit up Sunday versus the Broncos.