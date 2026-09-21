San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Evans (hip) will "have to be managed this week" leading up to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After Shanahan said Sunday that Evans was fine following his fourth-quarter exit versus Miami, this update suggests the 49ers still plan to monitor the veteran wide receiver closely during Week 3 prep. His practice participation will be worth watching ahead of San Francisco's upcoming game, but the report stops short of indicating that Evans is in danger of missing it.