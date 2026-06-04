49ers' Mike Evans: Winning over teammates and coaches

Evans is making a strong impression at voluntary OTAs and feels rejuvenated after an injury-plagued 2025, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

"I pinch myself every day," said teammate George Kittle, who then told reporters that Evans caught "three to five" TDs in a red-zone period. Dominance in unpadded practices doesn't mean much, especially for a player who already has such a strong track record, but it's a good sign that Evans is fitting in with the 49ers and earning praise from fellow future Hall of Famers like Kittle and LT Trent Williams. The 32-year-old wideout seems to have been a full participant throughout the voluntary offseason program, acclimating quickly to Kyle Shanahan's offense.