Evans (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

GM John Lynch said on KNBR radio Thursday that Evans is unlikely to play in Week 9 due to the right Achilles injury he aggravated in Week 6 against the Commanders, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. After not practicing in any capacity Wednesday and Thursday, Evans indeed will miss a third consecutive contest. Fellow WRs Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Christian Kirk (knee) will join Evans on the sideline Sunday, leaving Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing as the only options at the position on the 49ers' active roster. The team also may activate Demarcus Robinson (ankle) from IR on Saturday after he was listed as questionable.