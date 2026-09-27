Evans left Sunday's contest against the Cardinals due to a rib injury and won't return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

On the play before Evans made his way off the field slowly and eventually was carted to the locker room, he endured a big hit from multiple Arizona defenders. With Evans out for the rest of Week 3 and four other 49ers wide receivers on injured reserve, Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and KhaDarel Hodge are the healthy members at the position available to QB Brock Purdy.