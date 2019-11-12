Play

McGlinchey (knee) will play in Monday's divisional matchup with Seattle.

McGlinchey logged limited practice time throughout the week, and as evidenced by this news, will return to the lineup for the first time since Week 5. He's expected to strengthen the offensive line in his usal role as the team's starting right tackle.

