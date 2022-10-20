McGlinchey (calf) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McGlinchey exited Sunday's contest versus the Falcons with a calf injury and ultimately failed to return. Despite that, the 310-pounder's ability to practice in a limited fashion Thursday is a step in the right direction regarding his Week 7 availability against the Chiefs. While Trent Williams (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday and is also currently listed as questionable, Jaylon Moore, Daniel Brunskill and Blake Hance are candidates to take on expanded roles on San Fran's offensive line should either of the two tackles eventually be ruled out Sunday versus Kansas City.