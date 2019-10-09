McGlinchey will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing a knee scope Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

McGlinchey has played through the knee injury over the past couple weeks and appeared clear of a longer absence after undergoing an MRI last week, but he'll now be sidelined until November. Sam Young is listed as the next man up on the depth chart at right tackle for the 49ers.

