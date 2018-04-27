49ers' Mike McGlinchey: Picked by 49ers
The 49ers selected McGlinchey in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, ninth overall.
McGlinchey (6-foot-8, 309 pounds) is more of a mauling tackle than an athletic pass blocker, but said mauling ability should prove quite helpful in creating space in Kyle Shanahan's aggressive offense. It will be interesting to watch whether San Francisco immediately installs him at left tackle, setting up a competition with beloved incumbent left tackle Joe Staley, or if McGlinchey's brute strength will instead be utilized at the right tackle position, at least initially. There's a strong chance he's San Francisco's left tackle of the future, regardless of short-term specifics.
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold go No. 1 and No. 3 in the NFL Draft. Dave Richard looks at how...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...