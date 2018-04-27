49ers' Mike McGlinchey: Picked by 49ers

The 49ers selected McGlinchey in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, ninth overall.

McGlinchey (6-foot-8, 309 pounds) is more of a mauling tackle than an athletic pass blocker, but said mauling ability should prove quite helpful in creating space in Kyle Shanahan's aggressive offense. It will be interesting to watch whether San Francisco immediately installs him at left tackle, setting up a competition with beloved incumbent left tackle Joe Staley, or if McGlinchey's brute strength will instead be utilized at the right tackle position, at least initially. There's a strong chance he's San Francisco's left tackle of the future, regardless of short-term specifics.