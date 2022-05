McGlinchey is not participating at OTAs, as he's still undergoing rehab on the torn quadriceps he suffered last year, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McGlinchey said back in April that he was confident he'd be ready for training camp, but that is still up in the air at this point. Otherwise, the fact that McGlinchey is present is an encouraging sign that he'll likely be able to resume his role as San Francisco's starting right tackle come Week 1.