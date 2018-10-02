49ers' Mike McGlinchey: Questionable for this week
McGlinchey (knee) is considered to be questionable for this week's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McGlinchey sustained the knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers but was able to finish out the game. Despite returning the game, San Fransisco is not certain they'll be with their top-pick in Week 5 action. McGlinchey's availability for Sunday's contest should sort itself out as the week progresses.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.