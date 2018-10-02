McGlinchey (knee) is considered to be questionable for this week's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McGlinchey sustained the knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers but was able to finish out the game. Despite returning the game, San Fransisco is not certain they'll be with their top-pick in Week 5 action. McGlinchey's availability for Sunday's contest should sort itself out as the week progresses.