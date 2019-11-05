McGlinchey (knee) was a participant in Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The extent of McGlinchey's participation in Tuesday's practice is unclear at this point, but the appearance is a promising sign for the right tackle after he underwent a knee scope in early October. He may have a shot at playing in Monday's tilt against the Seahawks, though a return to game action in Week 11 against the Cardinals might be more realistic.

