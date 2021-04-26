San Francisco exercised McGlinchey's fifth-year option for 2022 on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old has started 44 of 48 games since being selected during the first round of the 2018 draft, so it's not much of a surprise to see the 49ers picking up the option. McGlinchey worked at right tackle the past two seasons and figures to operate there again in 2021.
