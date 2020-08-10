McGlinchey spent the offseason at the 49ers' facility in order to rehab from a PRP procedure on his right knee, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

McGlinchey attempted to tough out the knee injury early last season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 9 and missing four games. He returned and played out the string through the 49ers' Super Bowl run, after which he presumably had the second procedure. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only players in recovery mode could step foot at team facilities, and McGlinchey appears to have taken advantage, calling himself a "much more functional athlete and stronger football player," per Lombardi.