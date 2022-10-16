site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Mike McGlinchey: Will not return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McGlinchey (calf) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McGlinchey's absence is a big blow to the 49ers offensive line, which is already down Trent Williams (ankle). Blake Hance should step in at right tackle while McGlinchey is sidelined.
