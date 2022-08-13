49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that McGlinchey (knee) will be sidelined for the team's practices in Minnesota this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McGlinchey appears to have irritated the interior of his knee and the team is planning to "be smart with him this week," as he sits out practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Shanahan also added that there is nothing wrong structurally with the starting right tackle's knee, so the team's decision appears to be largely precautionary at this point of the preseason.