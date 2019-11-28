Play

Person (stinger) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Person picked up a stinger during Sunday's win over the Packers, and it looks as though he's already managed to return to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran to draw his usual start at right guard during Sunday's tilt against the Ravens.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories