Person (foot) is considered day-to-day despite sporting a walking boot, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Person's foot injury doesn't appear to be too serious, despite the starting right guard having left Friday's joint practice with the Broncos in a walking boot. Backup Joshua Garnett (finger) should return to practice soon as well, though the injured duo is slated to miss Monday's preseason tilt.

