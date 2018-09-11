Person suffered a foot strain during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.

The injury isn't though to be serious, but head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested his status for Sunday is still up in the air. If Person is unable to play in Week 2, Joshua Garnett (toe) would likely fill in, though he may be out as well with a dislocated toe. In that case, Mike McGlinchey would get the nod.