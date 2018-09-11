49ers' Mike Person: Dealing with foot strain
Person suffered a foot strain during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.
The injury isn't though to be serious, but head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested his status for Sunday is still up in the air. If Person is unable to play in Week 2, Joshua Garnett (toe) would likely fill in, though he may be out as well with a dislocated toe. In that case, Mike McGlinchey would get the nod.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.