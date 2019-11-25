Person (stinger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Person got hurt on a Raheem Mostert touchdown run that put San Francisco up 37-8 late in the fourth quarter. Given the game's blowout nature, there's little reason for the 49ers to put Person back into this game. Expect another update on his status prior to San Francisco's Week 13 game against the Ravens.