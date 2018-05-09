49ers' Mike Person: Joins San Francisco
Person agreed to a contract Wednesday with the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Person began his career with the 49ers as a seventh-round draft pick in 2011, but he's mostly bounced around the league ever since. Over his seven professional seasons, Person has suited up for a total of six different clubs, appearing in 12 games. Look for him to fill a depth role along the offensive line for San Francisco if he's able to make the team out of training camp.
