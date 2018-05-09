Person agreed to a contract Wednesday with the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Person began his career with the 49ers as a seventh-round draft pick in 2011, but he's mostly bounced around the league ever since. Over his seven professional seasons, Person has suited up for a total of six different clubs, appearing in 12 games. Look for him to fill a depth role along the offensive line for San Francisco if he's able to make the team out of training camp.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories