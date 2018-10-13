49ers' Mike Person: Questionable for Week 6
Person is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers with a knee injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Person started the week not practicing but was able to earn the questionable tag with a pair of limited practices. Joshua Garnett or Matt Tobin would likely fill in at right guard should person be unable to suit up.
