Person was spotted using crutches with his left foot in a walking boot Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Person appears to have suffered an injury to his left foot during Friday's joint practice against the Broncos. The severity of the veteran guard's injury remains undisclosed. With Joshua Garnett (finger) also managing an injury, Christian DiLauro could see reps with the first team.

