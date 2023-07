Wishnowsky (back) was activated by the 49ers from the non-football injury list Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The punter tweaked his back during a weightlifting session and had been out before passing a physical Thursday morning. Wishnowsky has been San Francisco's punter since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. After signing a four-year extension during the 2022 season, his spot appears secure as long as he's healthy.