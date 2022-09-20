site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky: Inks four-year deal
The 49ers signed Wishnowsky to a four-year contract extension Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
Wishnowsky's extension is worth a maximum of $13 million, reportedly. The 2019 fourth-round pick has averaged 41.2 yards per punt since joining the 49ers.
