49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky: San Francisco bound

The 49ers selected Wishnowski in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

The first punter off the board, the Utah product was strongly considered the best punter in this class, carrying a fifth-round grade from Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

