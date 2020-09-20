Sanu is expected to make his 49ers debut Sunday in San Francisco's road game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though he's been with the 49ers for less than a week, Sanu's familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan's system from their time together in Atlanta likely allowed him to pick up San Francisco's playbook quickly. Shanahan hasn't indicated how sizable of a role Sanu will take on right away, but the Week 2 absences of top wideout Deebo Samuel (foot) and tight end George Kittle (knee) will leave plenty of targets up for grabs among the 49ers' pass-catching corps.