Sanu signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
After being cut by the Patriots earlier in the month, Sanu watched Week 1 from home. However, the 49ers are bringing him in to patch up their injury-riddled receiver corps. The 31-year-old Sanu posted 59 receptions for 520 yards and two scores over 15 games last season between the Falcons and Patriots, and he'll have an opportunity to make an immediate impact with the 49ers since WR Deebo Samuel (foot) is on IR and TE George Kittle is dealing with a sprained knee. Sanu ha familiarity with Kyle Shanahan's system from their time together in Atlanta, so he should have a role in Sunday's matchup versus the Jets.