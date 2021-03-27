Sanu signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Saturday, David Lombardi of The Athleticreports.
Sanu spent three games with the 49ers early last season before ultimately joining the Lions in late November. The veteran wide receiver did record 16 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown over his final seven games with the Lions, but it's hard to imagine Sanu will be expected to make a dramatic impact with his new team considering his dwindling level of production. The 31-year-old is thus expected to compete for one of the Niners' final remaining roster spots throughout training camp.